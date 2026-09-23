Norfolk crews prepare roads and drains as coastal storms roll in

NORFOLK, Va. — With coastal storms expected this week, Norfolk Public Works crews are working to make sure the city's storm drainage system is ready for heavy rain.

Norfolk has more than 11,000 storm drains throughout the city. On Tuesday morning, crews with the city's Stormwater Division of the Public Works Department were out clearing drains and waterways of leaves, debris and other material that could contribute to flooding.

The work includes several different crews tackling drainage issues across Norfolk.

“We have hand crews out. We have rod crews that have rod machines. They also are out clearing stoppages,” said Michelle Williams, with the Stormwater Division. “We have ditch crews and hand crews that are out making sure all of the ditches are clear and flowing and they're not compacted with leaves or debris or anything like that.”

While city crews are working throughout Norfolk, officials are also asking residents to help keep storm drains clear near their homes.

“If you have a storm drain in front of your residence, make sure that the face of the basin is clean,” Williams said. “Make sure there's no pine straw, leaves, debris, litter, anything like that that can go into the storm.”

Even with crews preparing the drainage system, some flooding is still possible when the storm moves through.

Norfolk has 14 pump stations that help move water out of the city. Officials say all of the pump stations will be operating and crews will be monitoring areas that are particularly vulnerable to flooding, including Hampton Boulevard, Colley Avenue, Brambleton Avenue and underpasses throughout the city.

“We will have all of our pump stations working,” said Williams. “We have 14 pump stations in the city of Norfolk that are constantly working to pump water back out of the city.”

Drivers are encouraged to use navigation apps such as Waze to help avoid flooded roads.

For residents who need to move their vehicles because of flooding, the city has also expanded its parking options. A link to those options can be found here.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.