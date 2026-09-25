Suffolk man says new cardiac PET scan saved his life after standard tests missed dangerous blockage

SUFFOLK, Va. — A new cardiac PET scan is giving doctors a more detailed look at the heart — and one Suffolk man says it may have saved his life.

Marvin Williams wasn't feeling right a few months ago, so he went to his cardiologist, Dr. Dena Krishnan, at Bon Secours Harbour View Medical Center.

"He says, Doctor Krishnan, something isn't right. I feel off. I'm so tired. I'm exhausted. I'm not having pain, but something is not right," Krishnan said.

Marvin's first round of tests came back negative. But given his history of heart disease, and a bypass surgery, Krishnan tried a new cardiac PET scan that gives a very detailed view of how blood flows through the heart.

"[Bon Secours has] some newer technology that we just got up and running. I said, let's try and let's see if it shows anything and lo-and-behold it did," Krishnan said.

The scan showed a significant blockage in one of Marvin's bypass grafts. He needed another procedure to get his blood flowing again.

"[When I did the PET scan] that's when they found out that I had some blockage on both sides of my heart, and that's when she did the procedure," Marvin said.

Krishnan said the consequences of missing the blockage could have been serious.

"Had he not had this test, I hate to say it, but probably what would have happened is eventually it would have gotten so bad he would have ended up in an ER," Krishnan said.

"With this type of testing we actually can look at the blood flow, the speed of the blood flow and so we're able to diagnose microvascular angina with a cardiac PET scan that our other types of imaging was not able to do," Krishnan said.

When asked whether getting the test saved his life, Marvin said yes.

His wife, Pauline Williams, agrees.

"I was very concerned and I'm not gonna say that I wasn't frightened, but I was very happy that after he'd had the major surgeries that he had, that Doctor Krishnan had the foresight and the insight to bring this equipment to this area," Pauline said.

What is a cardiac PET scan?

A cardiac PET scan helps doctors see whether the heart muscle is getting enough blood and how well the heart is working. Think of it as a detailed map of the heart's blood supply.

The most common type, a cardiac PET stress test, can find signs of narrowed or blocked arteries by showing areas of the heart not getting enough blood. It can also detect problems in the heart's smallest blood vessels when the scan includes blood-flow measurements — problems that can cause symptoms even without a major artery blockage, like in Marvin’s case.

"It sounds horrifying -- so you're telling me I could have a heart attack and never have any chest pain? Yes, it can feel like heartburn. It can feel very low and your stomach is upset, and some people actually vomit. You've heard of, you know, having pain kind of more up in the face or in the shoulder or the back," Krishnan said.

The scan can help explain chest pain or shortness of breath by checking blood flow at rest and during medication-induced stress, and it can help doctors choose the next step, such as medication, further testing, or evaluation for a procedure to restore blood flow.

Krishnan said recognizing less-obvious symptoms matters.

"Most people who've had a heart attack will tell you it was not painful. It's not like a sharp stabbing knife. It's a pressure. It's a heaviness, and you get this sense of doom that something doesn't feel right. It's not that the doctors are not listening, it's that it can present so differently," Krishnan said.

According to the CDC, heart disease is the number one killer of both men and women in the U.S. Krishnan acknowledged the technology is not yet widely accessible.

"It is hard because this is not readily available at most places," Krishnan said.

But for Marvin and his family, having another way to look for a problem made a difference.

"Now we're getting out more and doing some things, so we're happy," Pauline said.

"I feel wonderful. I really do. I feel good," Marvin said.

Krishnan's advice is to know your numbers, know your risk, and don't wait to talk to your doctor.

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