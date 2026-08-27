Woman sentenced to 365 days in jail for Murphy’s Pub crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman has been sentenced to 365 days in jail after she crashed a car into the patio of Murphy’s Irish Pub in April, according to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

21-year-old Ailani Roundtree pleaded guilty to reckless driving causing bodily harm and destruction of property in the April 17 crash that injured eight people.

Roundtree faces the maximum sentence of 365 days in jail and a $500 fine, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said.

Watch previous coverage: Woman charged in Murphy’s Pub crash at the Oceanfront where 8 were hit

Woman charged in Murphy’s Pub crash at the Oceanfront where 8 were hit: Court docs

News 3 reported in April that camera footage showed Roundtree leaving a parking garage as she followed a friend's car out of the parking garage to avoid paying the fee, according to documents. She then steered heavily left and right on a left turn when she crashed into the patio.

One of the victims on the patio was seriously hurt, docs say; the others injured were not.

Roundtree admitted to police she had had one drink and was driving recklessly.

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