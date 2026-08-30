3,500-plus Dominion Energy customers without power in Norfolk Sunday

NORFOLK, Va. — At least 3,500 Dominion Energy customers were without power in Norfolk Sunday, the latest in a series of outages to impact parts of the city in recent days.

According to Dominion Energy’s outage map, Sunday’s outages were affecting customers across several Norfolk neighborhoods, including Olde Huntersville, Young Terrace and Calvert Square.

Outages were also reported in parts of downtown Norfolk, the NEON District and the Ghent area.

It was not immediately clear what caused Sunday’s outages or when power would be fully restored.

The latest outage follows two other significant outages in Norfolk last week.

Early Friday morning, at least 4,000 Dominion Energy customers lost power, with much of that outage centered around Ghent and portions of the NEON District. Dominion Energy’s outage map listed the cause at the time as a “circuit out.”

That came less than a day after roughly 1,300 customers lost power in downtown Norfolk Thursday afternoon. Power was later restored.

It is not immediately clear whether any of the outages are connected.

News 3 has reached out to Dominion Energy for more information about Sunday’s outage, including what caused it and whether the recent outages are related.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTKR.com for updates. Did you lose power? Connect on the WTKR News 3 Facebook page.

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