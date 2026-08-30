Virginia Zoo celebrates their 125th anniversary!

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Zoo marks 125 years with exhibits, time capsule, and family celebration

The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk celebrated its 125th anniversary with new exhibits, a time capsule, interactive scavenger hunts, guest speakers, and a variety of free activities for families.

The milestone event thanked patrons and donors while reaffirming the zoo's commitment to conservation efforts.

Chris Jenkins, executive director of the zoo, highlighted partnerships that are shaping the institution's future.

"I like to think about all of the other partner organizations in the city that do amazing work with the environment, with sustainability. Things like the Elizabeth River Project, an incredible organization that we're partnering with on our Adventure and Exploration Campus that we're building right now," Jenkins said.

Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander spoke to the zoo's lasting impact on families across the region.

"For 125 years families and children have been able to come to the zoo, to learn about wildlife, wildlife education, but more importantly for family engagement," Alexander said.

The celebration featured free vendors, mascots, a dunk tank, and collectible trading cards, among other activities for families to enjoy.

Jenkins reflected on the zoo's identity and its role in the broader community.

"For 125 years! You know we are called the Virginia Zoo, because we really do think of ourselves as a place for everybody in our neighborhood areas," Jenkins said.

"Come to Virginia Zoo there will always be something exciting for you here!" Jenkins said.

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