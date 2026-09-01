Norfolk Botanical Garden's $50 million Garden of Tomorrow opens to the public this month

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Botanical Garden's long-anticipated Garden of Tomorrow is preparing to open to the public this month, marking the completion of a $50 million project years in the making.

The centerpiece of the new space is the glass-covered Perry Conservatory, which houses two distinctive biomes. One is desert-themed, while the other is a massive two-story space filled with plants from the rainforest. Both biomes feature rare plants and glass Chihuly sculptures.

A second-story catwalk wraps around the conservatory, offering brand new views of the garden.

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"Took about 3,000 donors to make this project happen. Sometimes they would do a round-up when they purchased a ticket or admission or something like that. All the way up to millions so it takes it all," Kelly Welsh of Norfolk Botanical Garden said.

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The Garden of Tomorrow also includes a new welcome center with a bistro inside. Many of the materials and furniture inside are made of recycled materials.

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Garden members will get first access when the Garden of Tomorrow opens September 11. It opens to the general public the following Monday, September 14.

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