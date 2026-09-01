First Warning Forecast: Heat index to the triple digits this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A hot and humid week with a heat index back to the triple digits. Tracking a cold front to end the week that will increase rain chances but drop the temperatures.

Hot and humid today with highs in the mid 90s and an afternoon heat index in the triple digits. Expect a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a “pop-up” shower/storm possible.

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More heat and humidity through midweek with highs in the mid to upper 90s and an afternoon heat index to 105+. Each day will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a slim chance for a shower or storm.

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A cold front is set to move through Friday to Saturday. This will break us out of the hot stretch. Highs will drop from the mid 90s Friday to the mid 80s Saturday. Expect more clouds and bigger rain chances to end the week.

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Highs will settle in the low to mid 80s for Labor Day weekend.

Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Edouard is expected to strengthen before reaching the Gulf Coast later today. On the forecast track, the center of Edouard is predicted to reach the Gulf Coast near the TX/LA border later today and move inland over southeast Texas tonight.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast and Edouard could approach hurricane strength before it reaches the coast later today. Rapid weakening is expected after the center moves inland.

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