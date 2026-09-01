Naval Station Norfolk implementing heightened security measures

NORFOLK, Va. — Naval Station Norfolk has implemented heightened security measures to ensure the safety of personnel, families and the installation according to a news release from the Navy Monday night.

As part of the measures, access to the installation has been adjusted, with some gates closed or operating with reduced lanes.

Personnel should anticipate delays when entering the installation and allow additional time for travel.

The installation said it continues to closely monitor the situation in coordination with law enforcement and security partners and will adjust security measures as appropriate.

"The safety and security of our Sailors, civilians, families and the installation remain our highest priority," the installation said.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available and appropriate for public release.

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