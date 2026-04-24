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T.I., Keyshia Cole, The-Dream in lineup for Pusha T's 2026 Cousinz Festival

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AP
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NORFOLK, Va. — The Cousinz Festival is returning to the Norfolk Scope Grounds for 2026, bringing together a series of artists to close out the summer.

The third-annual Cousinz Festival will be held on Sept. 5. Rapper T.I., R&B singer Keyshia Cole and producer The-Dream are among the performers slated for the event.

Other performers slated for the 2026 Cousinz Festival:

  • Plies
  • Bryan-Michael Cox & Friends
  • DJ Boof
  • DJ Envy
  • DJ Quicksilva
  • Jae Murphy
  • DJ Aktive

The event will be hosted by Chico Bean and Dominique Da Diva.

Pre-sale tickets for the Cousinz Festival will become available Friday at noon. General ticket sales will open on May 1 at 10 a.m. Click here for ticket information.

Antonio Dowe co-founded the festival along with two other Hampton Roads rap legends: Fam-Lay and Pusha T.

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