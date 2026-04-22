Norfolk District Taco closes two years after opening on Hampton Blvd.

NORFOLK, Va. — Just two years after opening its first Norfolk location near the redeveloped Railyard District, District Taco on Hampton Boulevard has closed.

About a week ago, anchor Erin Miller observed the street sign no longer bore the Washington-based District Taco logo, and Wednesday, the windows were boarded up.

The Google Maps pin also lists the location as permanently closed.

WTKR News 3 has not been able to reach the local franchise owners, Roger and Josephine Weeks, who also own several Popeyes restaurants in the area.

Erin Miller District Taco

So, it's unclear what led to the closure, but other businesses on the other side of Hampton Boulevard have recently shared their struggles in the Railyard due to the planned Lidl pulling out.

The German discount grocer had announced in 2023 it would erect a new store in the Railyard District, which was redeveloped over the past few years and added several businesses.

Biscuit Belly, Fr8 House Coffee, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Just Birdies, and Afterglow Brewing are among the businesses hoping to continue attracting customers despite the loss of the grocer. Several of them have banned together to form a business association and offer partnerships — like Just Birdies food delivered to tables at Afterglow.

Watch related: Railyard businesses unite after Lidl pulls out

Railyard businesses unite after Lidl abandons highly anticipated Norfolk plans

Sanctuary Taco, which opened in 2024 beside Afterglow, picked up and moved. But a burger joint called Nelly's Brine and Grine, owned by the same group behind Fishin' Pig, plans to move in soon.

We'll update this story when we hear back from the District Taco owners.

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