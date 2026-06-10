Norfolk businesses prepare for Sail250, Juneteenth and Harborfest convergence next weekend

NORFOLK, Va. — Downtown Norfolk businesses are bracing for one of the biggest weekends in the city's history as Sail250, Juneteenth and the 50th annual Harborfest converge on the waterfront next weekend.

The three events are expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to the area around Town Point Park, and local business owners say they are stocking up and planning special programming to capture as much of that foot traffic as possible.

Norfolk City Council established designated festival areas along the waterfront on Tuesday night. Bikes and scooters will not be allowed in Primary Festival Areas, and Waterside Drive will be closed for at least some time during the events.

City of Norfolk Proposed "Festival Areas" for Sail 250, Juneteenth and Harborfest.

Councilman Carlos Clanton told News 3 that the measures are intended to keep the area safe for the large crowds and people living downtown.

"We are literally welcoming the world to the city of Norfolk and we're trying to put our best foot forward and it's something our citizens and all those in Hampton Roads should be proud of," Clanton said.

The Stockpot on Plume Street falls within what the city is calling the Extended Festival Area. General Manager Liz Graham said Wednesday's lunch rush is already a preview of what's to come.

"Busy from the moment we unlock," Graham said.

Graham said she is expecting a packed house across the weekend and is ordering extra inventory to be prepared.

"It's gonna be wonderful. I think we'll be busy Friday, Saturday and Sunday," Graham said. "I try to get a little extra to have backup, just in case, because I've had weekends where I'm like, 'oh my goodness. I didn't plan ahead.' For this one, I'd rather have extra then not enough," Graham said.

Next door, Selden Market has three days of events planned for Juneteenth weekend, including panels, DJs, art and exhibits. The goal is to draw the large crowds expected just a block away into shops that are rooted in Norfolk.

Derak Green, owner of Cooking with Greens inside Selden Market, said that connection between the waterfront crowds and nearby businesses has not always happened naturally.

"There's thousands of people a block away but they don't seem to funnel through here. Having this activation. Having panels and DJs, art and exhibits go on, I think it's going to help a lot for the businesses in here," Green said.

The city estimates Sail250's economic impact at 12 locations across Virginia could reach $150 million.

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