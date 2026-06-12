Car crash with life-threatening injuries closes part of Lafayette Boulevard in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A car crash with life-threatening injuries has closed a stretch of Lafayette Boulevard on Friday morning as Norfolk police say they are continuing to investigate the crash.

Closures extend along Lafayette Boulevard from Tidewater Drive to the base of the bridge at Villa Circle. Drivers are asked to avoid the 1600 block and instead use alternate routes Willow Wood Drive to the north and Lindenwood Avenue to the south. Norfolk police said the investigation is expected to impact the morning commute.

The call for the crash came in at around 3:15 a.m., Norfolk police said.

News 3 will update this page as more updates become available.

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