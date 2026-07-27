Norfolk's Ocean View is getting its own license plate, and you could design it

NORFOLK, Va. — Del. Phil Hernandez wants to put Ocean View on the map — and on your car.

Hernandez, a Hampton Roads native who represents parts of Norfolk in the 94th district, launched a contest to give one lucky neighbor a chance to design a license plate representing Ocean View.

Everyone and anyone is invited to submit a design, no matter the level of artistic skill. It just has to "capture what makes Ocean View special," Hernandez said.

Designs can be submitted from now until to September 15. After a committee reviews all submissions, the winning design will go to the General Assembly for state approval in the upcoming legislative session.

There is no limit to the number of designs one person can submit, but they should be simple and bold with no more than four colors, and no thin lines or fine details, Hernandez's office said.

Anyone who wants to submit a design can click here for more information.

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