'An extraordinary responsibility': Investigations underway in deadly weekend shootings, police chief says

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk police chief told reporters during a press conference that the multiple deadly shootings that took place across a three-day span are not indicative of the city's wellbeing.

This past weekend, three people were killed in back-to-back-to-back shootings across Norfolk. All three crimes happened between people that knew each other, Police Chief Mark Talbot said.

"None of these cases are related," Talbot said. "It [homicide] is often a crime among people who know each other well, most often."

The police chief added that Norfolk hit a record low in crime in 2025, and the department is hoping to reach those numbers again.

"When you see an elevated rate of violence, even if it's a temporary spike, you have to have an extraordinary responsibility," Talbot said.

Most of the violence in Norfolk happens in specific areas, which requires focused and precise attention that the department plans to provide, Talbot said. Police officers are already all across the city doing "proactive work," and have already identified the areas that need particular attention.

"Homicide is always tragic, it is always troubling, it's not always indicative of things that have gotten out of control," Talbot said.

Talbot ended ended the press conference with three pieces of advice to lower the rate of homicides: stay away from people with illegal weapons, only drink alcohol in safe environments with people you trust and do not buy or sell illegal drugs — the most common motive of homicide is related to narcotics, according to Talbot.

Watch previous coverage: 17-year-old boy shot and killed Friday night in Norfolk, police say

17-year-old boy shot and killed Friday night in Norfolk: Police

On Friday around 11:20 p.m., a 17-year-old boy died after being found shot multiple times in the 900 Block of Druid Circle, according to Norfolk police. Officers preformed CPR, and Norfolk Fire Rescue personnel attempted further life-saving efforts but the teen was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

On Saturday around 9:40 p.m., a shooting took place in the 800 Block of Pecan Point. A man was found shot dead at the scene. Police say several parked vehicles and at least one occupied residence were also struck by gunfire during the incident. No other injuries have been reported.

Watch previous coverage: Man killed in shooting on Pecan Point Road in Norfolk

Man killed in shooting on Pecan Point Road in Norfolk

On Sunday around 4 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of West 25th Street and Llewellyn Avenue. A 47-year-old man was found at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, Norfolk police said on social media. He was sent to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Johnnie Caldwell, a deacon at Holy Trinity Outreach Mission which sits at the corner of Llwellyn and 25th, said crime in the area is a constant concern for the congregation and the church is trying to help the people involved.

Watch previous coverage: Deacon says Sunday fatal shooting in Norfolk highlights ongoing concern

'Let the police keep coming:' Deacon says Sunday fatal shooting in Norfolk highlights ongoing concern

“We stop some of them. We see some of them that we know. We call them and talk to them," Caldwell explained.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

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