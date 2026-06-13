Old Dominion University launches National Security Institute to tackle AI, cyber and maritime threats

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University is launching the National Security Institute, a new effort aimed at connecting researchers, students and industry partners to tackle some of the nation's most pressing security challenges.

The institute will focus on areas including artificial intelligence, cyber operations, autonomous systems and critical infrastructure protection.

Dr. Kenneth Fridley, ODU's vice president for research and economic development, said the university is proud to take this step.

"We're very proud to launch the ODU national security Institute," Fridley said.

University leaders said the institute is designed to move beyond research alone, helping develop technologies that can be used in the field by military, government and industry partners.

"Our real focus is accelerating technology for solution to national security problems," Fridley said.

Officials said ODU's location gives the university a major advantage. Hampton Roads is home to military installations, one of the nation's busiest port regions and major research facilities that can help shape future projects.

"The number of commands. The bases around here the number of personnel. And then you start adding onto that the ports that you talked about. I'm going to take it even another layer we have the Jefferson lab just in Newport News. We have NASA Langley up on the peninsula," Fridley said.

As the institute grows, university leaders expect its influence to reach classrooms across campus, creating new opportunities for students interested in national security careers.

"Certainly as this matures a lot from the cross campus, different disciplines involved already in national security. The conversations get larger and we're able to start introducing these topics within the curriculum," Fridley said.

Leaders said that could be especially appealing to veterans and service members looking to stay connected to national security work after their military careers.

"They certainly have interest in this. They've been in the field they've experienced, and that can control them into some opportunities to be engaged with research within the national security area," Fridley said.

The university also sees the institute as a way to strengthen partnerships with companies already working in the national security space.

"Many of those veterans start up businesses national security focused businesses, and we're already partnering with many of those, but the NSI national security allows us to engage those companies within their small large even start ups that are just trying to get themselves going," Fridley said.

ODU has already started a national search for the institute's first executive director. University leaders said the goal is to position ODU as a hub for national security research while helping develop the next generation of workers and technologies needed to address emerging threats.

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