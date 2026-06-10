Norfolk dealer sentenced to 30 years in prison following 2025 drug bust

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Tuesday in connection with a drug bust that happened in Feb. 2025.

Prosecutors say 38-year-old Maurice Johnson was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon, and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

Law enforcement carried out multiple undercover drug purchases of cocaine from Johnson in Jan. 2025, while he was under federal supervised release for prior felony convictions related to substance and firearm possession, according to court documents.

Norfolk police searched three residences in connection to Johnson in Feb. 2025.

Listed below are the items Norfolk police recovered during the search, according to court records:



11 firearms

Ammunition and magazines

87.8 grams of cocaine

17.9 grams of cocaine base

236.4 grams of marijuana

$313

A digital scale

Materials for the packaging and distribution of controlled substances

Police also recovered $4,236 in Johnson's possession, according to court documents.

The U.S. Attorney's office for the Eastern District of Virginia says Johnson cannot legally be in possession of firearms or ammunition as a convicted felon.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division and The Norfolk Police Department worked together on this investigation.

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