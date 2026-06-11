Hampton Roads gun shop owners say they will lose business from Virginia's new assault weapons ban

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia's new assault weapons law takes effect July 1, banning the manufacture, sale, and purchase of certain firearms and high-capacity magazines. One local gun shop says the changes will significantly impact its bottom line.

Starting July 1, Virginia will no longer allow the making, sale, or purchase of what the law considers assault weapons, with some exceptions. The law also applies to magazines that hold more than 15 rounds. Violations are a Class 1 misdemeanor, which could mean a hefty fine or up to a year in jail. People who already own those items will be allowed to keep them and can transfer them to immediate family members.

Neal Davis, general manager of Bob's Gun Shop in Norfolk, said he is worried about what the changes could mean for the business.

"It's gonna impact the business. It's gonna impact what our gross sales are," Davis said. "Probably about 25 to 30 percent of our sales will be affected easily by these changes."

Davis says gun sales have been up at Bob's Gun Shop recently because people are buying the items that will be banned while they still can. However, he said the recent spike will not offset the loss in revenue to come.

"Of course, we get a lot of questions of what can I have today that I can't have tomorrow? Because people don't understand the law change. And so, it's made us rather busy on a temporary basis. You know, the concern is next year," Davis said.

Chesbay Arms, a Chesapeake gun shop, says it is closing permanently as of June 28 because of the new legislation.

"I am signing this bill into law because firearms designed to inflict maximum casualties do not belong on our streets. We are taking this step to protect families and support the law enforcement officers who work every day to keep our communities safe,” Governor Abigail Spanberger said in a statement.

Several lawsuits have been filed challenging the new gun laws, and multiple commonwealth's attorneys across the state have said they will not enforce or prosecute the law. Davis said he is hoping it gets overturned.

"We're trying to plan for the worst, obviously, but we're hopeful that the Second Amendment will stand through and we can get some clarification on that," Davis said.

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