Lo Mo Pizzeria temporarily closes after thieves steal air conditioning unit

NORFOLK, Va. — Lo Mo Pizzeria has been forced to temporarily close its doors after thieves stole the restaurant's air conditioning condenser unit.

Owner Chris Carr said he was returning from vacation when employees called to tell him the condenser had been taken from the side of the building.

"And they were just like, 'Hey, our AC's gone,' and I'm like, 'What do you mean our AC's gone?'" Carr said.

The business next door was also hit. The condenser unit at AJ Cleaners was taken at the same time.

"Miss Kim next door at AJ Cleaners, her condenser was gone, and ours was gone. Just ripped right off the ground," Carr said.

Only the concrete pads and cut wires remain where the two units once sat.

"They just came in here, snipped those wires off, snipped the condensation line off," Carr said.

With a stretch of high temperatures in the forecast, Carr said he could not safely keep the restaurant open. On hot days, temperatures in the cooking area can reach as high as 115 degrees, and the restaurant does not have enough backup units to keep the space cool while the ovens are running.

"I couldn't responsibly put my staff through that. Heat stroke would be too much of a concern," Carr said.

Carr said the pizzeria expects to reopen next week, with the air conditioning back up and running. He is also hoping to welcome guests back with new menu items on Thursday, June 18.

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