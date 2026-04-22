Suspect in 2016 Facebook Live shooting murdered in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The suspect in a triple shooting captured on Facebook Live nearly ten years ago was shot dead at Walker Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, according to Norfolk police.

Norfolk police responded to the 500 block of Walker Avenue at around 1:10 p.m. and found a man who had been shot multiple times. 34-year-old Tony Roundtree died at the scene, Norfolk police said. NPD is continuing to investigate the shooting.

Roundtree’s death comes nearly ten years after he was suspected of shooting three men in a car while they were streaming on Facebook Live.

On July 12, 2016, officers were called to the 900 block of Bainbridge Blvd around 6:10 p.m. where they found three men who had been shot inside a car. The men, all in their late 20s, were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries. AP reports one man was paralyzed.

Norfolk detectives became aware of the Facebook Live video and confirmed that the video is of the incident.

The graphic video shows the three men listening to music, a man in the front passenger seat holding the phone. Suddenly, the phone drops to the floor of the car as what sounds like at least 30 gunshots can be heard in the background.

"Call 911," a man can be heard saying. "We need an ambulance, there's three of us shot."

Roundtree was identified while riding a hoverboard around Green Ash Court in Suffolk and was arrested in connection with the shooting in Aug. 2016. He was charged with three counts of Malicious Wounding, three counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and a charge of Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle. Roundtree was granted bond in Nov. 2017, and his charges were dropped in Dec. 2017.