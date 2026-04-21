Box truck crash causes delays on HRBT eastbound lanes

A box truck crashed ahead of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel early Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

The truck was heading down I-64 East towards the HRBT when the driver lost control due to a mechanical issue and crashed into a jersey wall. VSP says the driver was charged with failure to maintain control.

News 3 traffic anchor Conor Hollingsworth reports the eastbound lanes near the HRBT have been opened and closed throughout the morning, causing traffic backups and delays.

For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.