Norfolk neighbors push for re-instatement of funding for rec center, library

NORFOLK, Va. — Neighbors in the eastern part of Norfolk are pushing for more investment in their community after funding for a promised recreation center and library didn't appear in the city manager's proposed budget.

During the 2025 State of the City address, Mayor Kenny Alexander announced plans for the new facilitiy on the city's Eastside. The budget adopted by the city council last year carved out $1 million for the project's planning.

However, when neighbors like Kathy O'Hara reviewed the city manager's proposed budget for the upcoming year, the project was missing.

"The whole page was gone," O'Hara said.

Upset by the omission, neighbors spoke at a recent public hearing.

"You'll notice we are wearing black because we are in mourning," said O'Hara, who is Vice President of the River Forrest Shores/Wayside Manor/Easton Place Civic league.

The frustration led members of local civic leagues to invite Norfolk City Councilman Carlos Clanton to speak with them Monday night. Clanton addressed the group for about two hours, delivering a presentation and an update on the former Military Circle Mall site.

The mall has been closed since 2023 and is currently fenced off and deserted.

"The rest of the mall has been condemned so therefore the plan throughout the rest of this month - you will start seeing demolition on the other section of the mall starting in May," Clanton said.

The Ross store remains open at the site with a long-term lease, which has created complications for the city in moving forward with a long-term plan. However, Clanton explained the recreation center and library do not have to be built at the mall site. He also announced that initial funding for the project is being restored.

"The mayor's made a commitment. I know myself and Councilman Paige are committed to making sure that you all get this on this side of the city," Clanton said.

Despite the restored funding, Eastside neighbors still have questions. They want to know how the city can move forward with redeveloping both MacArthur Center and Military Circle at the same time. Residents have long felt that downtown and the west side of the city receive more funding.

"There's quite a bit of frustration on this side of the city because we feel forgotten," O'Hara said.

Neighbors promised to continue following the process as the city council prepares to vote on the budget next month.

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