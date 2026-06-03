Shake Shack opens in Norfolk, completing trio of new restaurants on Monticello Ave.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk's new Shake Shack drew eager customers on opening day Wednesday, completing a trio of recent new restaurant openings along Monticello Avenue just outside downtown.

The fast casual chain, known for its burgers and shakes, opened its first location in Norfolk Wednesday morning — the last of three restaurants to open in a stretch of Monticello Avenue between the Ghent and Huntersville neighborhoods, joining First Watch and Raising Cane's.

Jenny Lyles was one of the first customers through the door.

"They the best," she said. "I love their burger and fries."

Neighbor Cathy Hegwood also stopped by. She said the recent restaurant openings are a welcome addition to the area.

"More people coming to the community, something close and good food."

The three restaurants went up so fast that Google Maps satellite view has yet to catch up. Each chain has only a few hundred locations nationwide and is known to be selective about where they open.

City Councilman Carlos Clanton, who represents the area, said that signals broader momentum for Norfolk.

"I think it demonstrates that Norfolk is on the rise, on the move," he said.

Clanton said the site has a long history of sitting idle.

"This is where the old headquarters for HRT (Hampton Roads Transit), or if you've been here a long time, TRT, used to be and it sat vacant for a long time," Clanton told News 3. "There were plans to put housing here. That didn't materialize."

He said more changes along Monticello Avenue are likely on the way.

"There is some discussion about potentially expanding down. We've got some other blocks that could really use some tender loving care. I think as individuals will see in the coming months, there will be some additional plans to continue."

Hegwood said she already has a wish list for what comes next.

"A grocery store most definitely," she said. "(And) more activity for the kids. More places like this."

To celebrate the first day, Shake Shack donated $1 from the sale of every burger and sandwich to Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters.

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