Norfolk opens bidding for Military Circle Mall demolition project

NORFOLK, Va. — After years of redevelopment plans, community meetings and debate over the future of Military Circle Mall, Norfolk is taking one of its biggest steps yet toward transforming the long-vacant property.

The city has opened the bidding process for a demolition project that would remove most of the former Military Circle Mall while preserving several key buildings, including the Ross Dress for Less store and a Sentara-owned facility.

According to bid documents, the project calls for the systematic demolition of existing above-grade structures throughout the mall complex down to the existing concrete slab-on-grade. The Ross tenant space, Sentara building and other designated locations are excluded from the demolition scope and will remain undisturbed.

Watch previous coverage: Norfolk looks to begin Military Circle demolition 'early in the fall'

Norfolk looks to begin Military Circle demolition 'early in the fall'

Contractors have until July 13 to submit bids. The selected contractor will have approximately 15 months to substantially complete the work. The contract includes liquidated damages of $1,000 per day for delays beyond the completion deadline.

The demolition effort comes as the aging mall continues to face numerous code and safety concerns. City inspection records show violations ranging from unsafe structural conditions and fire safety issues to plumbing and maintenance hazards throughout portions of the largely vacant property.

Military Circle Mall has sat mostly empty and fenced off for years as Norfolk searched for a path forward for the roughly 74-acre site. City leaders envision the property becoming a mixed-use destination featuring housing, healthcare, education, entertainment and economic development opportunities on the city's east side.

Watch previous coverage: Norfolk City Council allocates $600,000 for Military Circle project as east side residents demand action

Norfolk City Council allocates $600,000 for Military Circle project as east side residents demand action

In April, Norfolk Director of Economic Development Sean Washington told News 3 the city hoped to put a demolition contract out for bid by the end of May and begin demolition as early as this fall.

"We're probably gonna have a request for bid for a demolition contractor on the street," Washington said at the time. "We're pushing for the end of May."

One of the biggest obstacles to a complete demolition remains Ross Dress for Less, which continues to operate under a lease that Washington said runs through 2036.

"That has been the hold up as it relates to demolition, really from day one," Washington said. "Their lease goes out to 2036."

During an east side community meeting earlier this year, residents and city leaders discussed the possibility of buying out the lease. Councilman Carlos Clanton suggested doing so could cost as much as $16 million.

"$16 million. So you just want me to throw $16 million of your dollars away?" Clanton told residents.

Watch previous coverage: Norfolk leaders re-imagine Military Circle area

Norfolk city leaders 'reimagine' Military Circle Mall area

Washington declined to confirm a specific figure but acknowledged negotiations with Ross have proven difficult. Instead, the city has opted to move forward with demolishing portions of the mall around the retailer's existing location.

Architectural plans show extensive demolition throughout the property while preserving the Ross and Sentara buildings.

The project comes amid continued calls from east side residents who have urged Norfolk leaders to prioritize investment in the area.

In April, residents packed City Council chambers after the city approved a budget amendment that included $600,000 for the Military Circle project. Some questioned why tens of millions of dollars had been earmarked for redevelopment efforts at MacArthur Center while little funding had been publicly identified for Military Circle.

"It is unacceptable that the proposed capital improvement plan includes $72 million for MacArthur Center redevelopment and not one dollar for Military Circle or the promised east side recreation center," one resident told council members.

Others said they were encouraged by the funding but wanted to see visible progress.

"It's a step, right?" Eastside resident Nick Masella said. "Words are words. We need to see action before we kind of realize there are a couple of steps in the right direction."

The city has not announced when a demolition contract will be awarded, but opening the bidding process marks the clearest sign yet that demolition of most of Military Circle Mall could soon move from planning to reality.

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