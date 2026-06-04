New details emerge in Lina Guerra murder investigation at Varela bond hearing

NORFOLK, Va. — The Navy reservist accused of killing his wife before fleeing the country was denied bond during a court hearing on Thursday.

A judge ruled that 38-year-old David Varela should not be eligible for bond. The judge called Varela a danger to the community and a flight risk.

Varela's court-appointed attorney asked that he get bond so he can go live with his mother in Casselberry, Florida, saying he has no criminal records and that he maintains his innocence.

Varela previously appeared in court on May 26 when his lawyer asked the judge for a competency hearing, which was granted. Varela will be evaluated in the Norfolk City Jail before his charges move to trial.

Watch our True Crime 757 podcast episode about the apprehension of David Varela

Catching a fugitive: Manhunt for Norfolk Navy reservist ends after 2.5 months

Authorities believe Varela killed his wife, 39-year-old Lina Guerra, sometime between Jan. 15 and Feb. 5, 2026, put her body in a black plastic bag, and stuffed it in the drawer freezer in their apartment in the Icon building in downtown Norfolk. Varela was identified through various electronic methods as the last person seen leaving the apartment, according to US Marshals.

Police would later share that Varela took a flight to Hong Kong on Feb. 5.

During the hearing on Thursday, prosecutors shed more light into the circumstances surrounding Guerra's death and Varela's capture. It was alleged that Guerra was likely still alive when she was put into the freezer.

Norfolk Everything we know about the Norfolk Navy Reservist accused in his wife's murder Web Staff

After receiving a tip from Russian women who said they met Varela in Hong Kong, News 3 Investigator Margaret Kavanagh reached out to him in a video call via an encrypted messaging service; he answered the call, but quickly covered the camera and refused to answer questions. Less than a week later, two months since he fled, he was captured and extradited back to the U.S.

During the hearing on Thursday, prosecutors shed more light into the circumstances surrounding Guerra's death and Varela's capture. It was alleged that Guerra was likely still alive when Varela stuffed her into the drawer freezer of their apartment refrigerator. Prosecutors also claimed that Varela told Guerra's family she had been taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and even sent them an altered photo of her in a jumpsuit.

Varela was trying to board a flight to Russia from Hong Kong when he was arrested by authorities, prosecutors said Thursday, adding that they believe his goal was to get to Russia to avoid extradition.

Varela has been charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a body.

The preliminary hearing for Varela is scheduled for July 21.

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