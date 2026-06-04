New Va. law bans weapons in hospitals, giving legal force to security policies

NORFOLK, Va. — Standing near the security screening area at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed legislation Thursday that supporters say will make hospitals safer for patients, visitors and healthcare workers across Virginia.

The new law makes it a Class 1 misdemeanor to knowingly bring firearms, large knives and other weapons into many Virginia hospitals that provide mental health, developmental and emergency medical services.

While many hospitals already prohibit weapons on their property, supporters say the legislation gives those policies legal enforcement for the first time.

"Where can we feel safe? Where can we go and know that the threat of gun violence has been addressed?" Spanberger said during Thursday's bill signing ceremony. "A hospital should be that place."

The legislation was sponsored by Sen. Angela Williams Graves and Del. Phil Hernandez, both Norfolk Democrats. It became law after multiple attempts over several years.

A years-long effort

One of the people celebrating Thursday's signing was Dr. Jessica Burgess, a trauma surgeon with Sentara and Eastern Virginia Medical School.

Burgess traveled to Richmond three separate times to testify in support of the legislation, watching previous versions of the bill stall before finally making it to the governor's desk this year.

"It was a labor of love going up there every time," Burgess said. "It was disheartening every time I got the notification that it had been vetoed, so it was just outstanding to be able to see it signed today by Governor Spanberger."

For Burgess, the issue goes beyond policy.

As a trauma surgeon, she regularly treats victims of gun violence and other serious injuries. She recalled one particularly difficult case involving a young patient with devastating injuries.

"The family came in, and there was a lot of anger, understandably," Burgess said. "At one point, I had to get all of my staff out of the room just to be able to keep my team safe."

She said the experience left a lasting impression.

"I remember thinking at one point, am I going to be able to get home to see my kids this morning?" Burgess said.

Turning policy into law

Supporters say the legislation does not create entirely new security measures. Instead, it reinforces many policies hospitals already have in place.

Sentara began installing weapon detection systems in emergency departments in 2022 and has since expanded screening across its hospitals in Virginia and North Carolina.

According to Sentara, those systems have intercepted more than 15,660 weapons since October 2022, including 537 handguns, 111 long guns, 8,977 knives, 840 box cutters, 1,136 tasers, nearly 4,000 containers of pepper spray and 64 brass knuckles.

Burgess said those security measures have already made hospitals safer, but believes the new law sends an important message.

"We value the safety of our healthcare workers across the Commonwealth," she said. "I think that's an important message that healthcare workers need to hear."

Healthcare workers face some of the highest rates of workplace violence in the country. Federal data cited during the signing ceremony shows healthcare workers are several times more likely to experience workplace violence than employees in other industries.

Spanberger said hospitals should remain places focused on healing rather than concerns about weapons or violence.

"Whether you are recovering from surgery, visiting a family member or the one delivering care, we all deserve to be safe in these buildings," she said.

The law takes effect statewide and applies to hospitals that provide mental health, developmental and emergency medical services. Violators could face up to 12 months in jail, a fine of up to $2,500, or both.

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