The show goes on in Norfolk: ‘Come From Away’ opens after Wells Theatre floods

NORFOLK, Va. — After two floods, days of cleanup and an outpouring of community support, the curtain is up again at Norfolk's historic Wells Theatre.

Virginia Stage Company's "Come From Away" opened Saturday night, just weeks after heavy rain twice sent water into the downtown Norfolk theatre, damaging parts of the building, equipment and pieces of the production's set.

News 3 was there Saturday as the doors opened and audiences filed into the Wells for the first performance.

For Virginia Stage Company Perry Producing Artistic Director Tom Quaintance, simply reaching opening night was a milestone.

"I feel really lucky to be surrounded by this incredible group of people, the staff, the cast, the community that came together," Quaintance said. "It's just kind of unbelievable that we're actually here on opening night, having lost just three performances."

The road to opening night began with severe flooding at the Wells in August.

Heavy rain sent water into several areas of the theatre, including the stage, backstage areas, box seats and hallways. Water also came through portions of the ceiling, causing ceiling tiles to fall.

Crews began working to clean up and protect the historic building, but days later, another round of heavy rain brought another setback: the Wells flooded again.

Virginia Stage Company staff, crews and members of the "Come From Away" cast jumped in to help contain the water and protect what they could.

The damage extended beyond the building itself. Quaintance said pieces of the show's set were destroyed, prompting the theatre company to reach out for help finding replacements.

"People have just rallied," Quaintance said. "I'm just really thrilled about all the support from the city, from the people in the city, from the wider community. It's fantastic."

That support included more than 30 community members who showed up to help Virginia Stage Company move equipment and supplies and prepare the building for mitigation and repairs.

The wider Hampton Roads arts community also stepped in.

The Virginia Arts Festival hosted a benefit for Virginia Stage Company at the Robin Hixon Theater while the Wells was recovering. Put together in just a matter of days, the event featured members of the "Come From Away" cast and helped raise support for the theatre.

Now, with the production finally on stage at the Wells, there is an added significance to the story being told.

"Come From Away" tells the true story of what happened in Gander, Newfoundland, after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Thousands of airline passengers were stranded there when U.S. airspace closed, and residents of the small Canadian community opened their homes and lives to the unexpected visitors.

It's a show centered on people coming together in the middle of a crisis — something Quaintance said feels particularly meaningful after watching the Hampton Roads community rally around Virginia Stage Company.

"This one is going to be unforgettable," Quaintance said of opening night. "To be doing this show about a community coming together in support around a crisis with this incredible group of cast members and this incredible staff rallying around the flooding that we've dealt with, and we're still dealing with it."

The timing carries even more weight as the country approaches the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Quaintance pointed to one line from the production that he believes captures both the message of the musical and what Virginia Stage Company has experienced over the past several weeks.

"There's a line that talks about how, you know, we recognize what we lost, but we also commemorate what we found," Quaintance said. "And there is something about finding kindness, finding community, finding joy in difficult times that I think is a really important message right now, and I want people to take that away."

While opening night represents a major step forward, the recovery at the Wells is not over.

Quaintance said it could take weeks to fully sort through the damage caused by the flooding and determine what it could mean for Virginia Stage Company's schedule moving forward.

The company is also continuing to seek financial support. Quaintance said people can help by donating, spreading the word about the flooding or simply buying a ticket and coming to see the production.

But Saturday night, after weeks spent dealing with water, damaged equipment, cleanup and uncertainty, the focus returned to what the Wells Theatre was built for.

The lights were back on.

The seats were filled.

And the show went on.

"Come From Away" runs at the Wells Theatre through Sept. 20.

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