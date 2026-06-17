Beating the heat in Hampton Roads: Find a cooling center in your city

As the summer heat rises, neighbors are set to experience some extreme heat. Cities across the Hampton Roads area are providing cooling centers with air conditioning to help residents stay safe and cool.
While many of these facilities are public libraries, there are also other locations available. All cooling centers can be accessed during their regular open hours. Be sure to check the specific hours for each location before visiting.
See cooling centers listed below in your area:
Virginia Beach:
- Bayside Area Library — 936 Independence Boulevard
- Great Neck Area Library — 1251 Bayne Drive
- Tidewater Community College/City of Virginia Beach Joint-Use Library — 1700 College Crescent
- Kempsville Area Library — 832 Kempsville Road
- Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library — 4100 Virginia Beach Boulevard
- Oceanfront Area Library — 700 Virginia Beach Boulevard
- Princess Anne Area Library — 1444 Nimmo Parkway
- Pungo-Blackwater Library — 916 Princess Anne Road
- Wahab Public Law Library — 2425 Nimmo Parkway #10B
- Windsor Woods Area Library — 3612 South Plaza Trail
Chesapeake:
- Central Library — 298 Cedar Road
- Dr. Clarence V. Cuffee Outreach and Innovation Library — 2726 Border Road
- Greenbrier Library — 1214 Volvo Parkway
- Indian River Library — 2320 Old Greenbrier Road
- Major Hillard Library — 824 Old George Washington Highway North
- Russell Memorial Library — 2808 Taylor Road
- South Norfolk Memorial Library — 801 Poindexter Street
- Deep Creek Community Center — 2901 Margaret Booker Drive
- Dr. Clarence V. Cuffee Community Center — 2019 Windy Road
- Great Bridge Community Center — 212 Holt Drive
- Indian River Community Center — 2250 Old Greenbrier Road
- River Crest Community Center — 1001 River Walk Parkway
- South Norfolk Community Center — 1217 Godwin Avenue
- Western Branch Community Center — 4437 Portsmouth Boulevard
Norfolk:
- Barron F. Black Branch Library — 6700 E. Tanners Creek Drive
- Blyden Branch Library — 879 E. Princess Anne Road
- Janaf Branch Library — 5900 E. Virginia Beach Boulevard #124
- Jordan-Newby Branch Library — 1425 Norchester Avenue
- Lafayette Branch Library — 1610 Cromwell Drive
- Little Creek Branch Library — 7853 Tarpon Place
- Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library — 111 West Ocean View Avenue
- Park Place Branch Library — 620 West 29th Street
- Downtown Branch at Slover — 235 East Plume Street
- Van Wyck Branch Library — 1368 De Bree Avenue
- Lambert's Point Community Center — 1251 West 42nd Street
- Norview Community Center — 6380 Sewells Point Road
- Salvation Army Hope Center — 5525 Raby Road
Newport News:
- Main Street Library — 110 Main Street
- Four Oaks Day Service Center — 7401 Warwick Boulevard
- Denbigh Community Center — 15198 Warwick Boulevard
- Pearl Bailey Library — 2510 Wickham Avenue
- Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center — 2410 Wickham Avenue
- Public Law Library — 2501 Washington Avenue
- Virgil I. Grissom Library — 366 Deshazor Drive
Hampton:
- Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center — 231 Lincoln Street
- Old Hampton Neighborhood Network Center — 201 Lincoln Street
- Y. H. Thomas Neighborhood Center — 1300 Thomas Street
- Little England Cultural Center — 3922 Kecoughtan Road
- Northampton Community Center — 1435-A Todds Lane
- North Phoebus Community Center — 249 West Chamberlin Avenue
- Phoebus Branch Library — 1 South Mallory Street
- Willow Oaks Branch Library — 227 Fox Hill Road
- Kenneth Wallace Neighborhood Resource Center — 2315 Victoria Boulevard
- Fort Monroe Community Center — 100 Stilwell Road
- West Hampton Community Center — 1638 Briarfield Road
- Fox Hill Neighborhood Center — 65 Hall Road
Portsmouth:
- Portsmouth Main Library — 601 Court Street
- Cradock Library — 28 Prospect Parkway
- Manor Library — 1401 Elmhurst Lane
- Behavioral Healthcare Building — 1811 King Street
- Social Services Building — 1701 High Street
- Senior Station — 3500 Clifford Street
- Portsmouth City Hall Lobby — 801 Crawford Street
- Portsmouth Welcome Center — 206 High Street
Suffolk:
- Morgan Memorial Library — 443 West Washington Street
- North Suffolk Library — 2000 Bennetts Creek Park Road
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