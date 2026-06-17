Beating the heat in Hampton Roads: Find a cooling center in your city

As the summer heat rises, neighbors are set to experience some extreme heat. Cities across the Hampton Roads area are providing cooling centers with air conditioning to help residents stay safe and cool.

While many of these facilities are public libraries, there are also other locations available. All cooling centers can be accessed during their regular open hours. Be sure to check the specific hours for each location before visiting.

See cooling centers listed below in your area:

Virginia Beach:

Bayside Area Library — 936 Independence Boulevard

Great Neck Area Library — 1251 Bayne Drive

Tidewater Community College/City of Virginia Beach Joint-Use Library — 1700 College Crescent

Kempsville Area Library — 832 Kempsville Road

Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library — 4100 Virginia Beach Boulevard

Oceanfront Area Library — 700 Virginia Beach Boulevard

Princess Anne Area Library — 1444 Nimmo Parkway

Pungo-Blackwater Library — 916 Princess Anne Road

Wahab Public Law Library — 2425 Nimmo Parkway #10B

Windsor Woods Area Library — 3612 South Plaza Trail

Chesapeake:

Central Library — 298 Cedar Road

Dr. Clarence V. Cuffee Outreach and Innovation Library — 2726 Border Road

Greenbrier Library — 1214 Volvo Parkway

Indian River Library — 2320 Old Greenbrier Road

Major Hillard Library — 824 Old George Washington Highway North

Russell Memorial Library — 2808 Taylor Road

South Norfolk Memorial Library — 801 Poindexter Street

Deep Creek Community Center — 2901 Margaret Booker Drive

Dr. Clarence V. Cuffee Community Center — 2019 Windy Road

Great Bridge Community Center — 212 Holt Drive

Indian River Community Center — 2250 Old Greenbrier Road

River Crest Community Center — 1001 River Walk Parkway

South Norfolk Community Center — 1217 Godwin Avenue

Western Branch Community Center — 4437 Portsmouth Boulevard

Norfolk:

Barron F. Black Branch Library — 6700 E. Tanners Creek Drive

Blyden Branch Library — 879 E. Princess Anne Road

Janaf Branch Library — 5900 E. Virginia Beach Boulevard #124

Jordan-Newby Branch Library — 1425 Norchester Avenue

Lafayette Branch Library — 1610 Cromwell Drive

Little Creek Branch Library — 7853 Tarpon Place

Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library — 111 West Ocean View Avenue

Park Place Branch Library — 620 West 29th Street

Downtown Branch at Slover — 235 East Plume Street

Van Wyck Branch Library — 1368 De Bree Avenue

Lambert's Point Community Center — 1251 West 42nd Street

Norview Community Center — 6380 Sewells Point Road

Salvation Army Hope Center — 5525 Raby Road

Newport News:

Main Street Library — 110 Main Street

Four Oaks Day Service Center — 7401 Warwick Boulevard

Denbigh Community Center — 15198 Warwick Boulevard

Pearl Bailey Library — 2510 Wickham Avenue

Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center — 2410 Wickham Avenue

Public Law Library — 2501 Washington Avenue

Virgil I. Grissom Library — 366 Deshazor Drive

Hampton:

Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center — 231 Lincoln Street

Old Hampton Neighborhood Network Center — 201 Lincoln Street

Y. H. Thomas Neighborhood Center — 1300 Thomas Street

Little England Cultural Center — 3922 Kecoughtan Road

Northampton Community Center — 1435-A Todds Lane

North Phoebus Community Center — 249 West Chamberlin Avenue

Phoebus Branch Library — 1 South Mallory Street

Willow Oaks Branch Library — 227 Fox Hill Road

Kenneth Wallace Neighborhood Resource Center — 2315 Victoria Boulevard

Fort Monroe Community Center — 100 Stilwell Road

West Hampton Community Center — 1638 Briarfield Road

Fox Hill Neighborhood Center — 65 Hall Road

Portsmouth:

Portsmouth Main Library — 601 Court Street

Cradock Library — 28 Prospect Parkway

Manor Library — 1401 Elmhurst Lane

Behavioral Healthcare Building — 1811 King Street

Social Services Building — 1701 High Street

Senior Station — 3500 Clifford Street

Portsmouth City Hall Lobby — 801 Crawford Street

Portsmouth Welcome Center — 206 High Street

Suffolk:

Morgan Memorial Library — 443 West Washington Street

North Suffolk Library — 2000 Bennetts Creek Park Road

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