Norfolk health officials warn of bacteria, chemicals in Tuesday's floodwater

NORFOLK, Va. — As floodwaters covered roads across Norfolk Tuesday, some people drove through them while others got out and walked right in. But health officials say once the rain stops, the biggest concern isn't always the water you can see — it's what's mixed into it.

Marcie Snyder, an environmental health supervisor with the Norfolk Department of Public Health, said stormwater can pick up sewage, waste and other pollutants as it moves through neighborhoods and drainage systems.

"If you're a person or a dog you want to stay out of that," Snyder said.

"After a heavy rain event a lot of times we see a heavy build up of enterococcus bacteria. It's a bacteria found in fecal contaminates," Snyder said.

The danger doesn't stop with bacteria. Floodwater can also carry chemicals from vehicles, homes and yards, creating hazards people may not realize they're walking through.

"It can be contaminants from chemicals from automobiles… whatever type of paint thinners, things people have in their yards," Snyder said.

Exposure can happen even without swallowing the water. Snyder said bacteria and contaminants can enter the body through something as small as a scrape or cut.

"Any of the gastrointestinal diseases… you can get infections from wounds, from scratches on your body, on your legs. It can be pretty significant," Snyder said.

And for those who made contact with floodwater Tuesday, feeling fine now doesn't mean you're in the clear.

"Cause with bacteria or viral illnesses it can be a couple of days with incubation period before they might realize they're having a gastrointestinal issue," Snyder said.

Health officials say if you were exposed to floodwater, wash off as soon as possible with soap and clean water, watch for symptoms over the next few days, and seek medical care if you begin feeling sick.

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