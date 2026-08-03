Motorcyclist dies after multi-vehicle crash on I-64 in Norfolk: VSP

NORFOLK, Va. — A man died after a multi-vehicle crash in Norfolk Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police (VSP).

VSP says troopers responded to multiple crashes on I-64 westbound around 6:21 a.m.

A three-vehicle crash — involving a Honda motorcycle, a GMC Denali and a Nissan Rogue — was one of two incidents that happened at the scene. The motorcyclist, 40-year-old Alexander Schreifels, was left seriously injured and died after being taken to the hospital, according to VSP.

Another crash happened in this area after a Toyota 4Runner rear-ended a Ford Explorer, according to VSP. A man suffered a non-life-threatening injury as a result of this crash.

VSP says investigations into both incidents remain ongoing.

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