Norfolk community rebuilds and reopens Izzy's Corner, a Little Free Library honoring Israel Parker

NORFOLK, Va. — A vandalized Little Free Library built in memory of Israel Parker has been rebuilt, repainted and unveiled at a community celebration in Norfolk.

Family, friends and neighbors gathered Saturday to unveil a restored Little Free Library honoring Israel Parker, a Norfolk boy who died in 2017.

The library, known as Izzy's Corner, had been vandalized earlier this year. Its reopening drew an emotional crowd and marked a new chapter in the effort to keep Israel's memory alive.

As the cover came off the library, Deshawn Parker saw his son's face for the first time on the newly painted structure. Parker said the image instantly brought him back to his final memories of Israel.

"It's a lot… to see his face up there," Parker said.

Parker said Israel's smile is how he chooses to remember his son.

"Seeing that smile like that… that's it. That is the way I remember my son. Even the last day he was living. I just remember that smile, man. Like when I asked if he wanted to go outside that day, he smiled and said, 'Yeah, I want to go outside,' and then 30 minutes later he gone," Parker said.

Artist Matthew Jackson was one of the people who helped make the moment possible. After seeing news coverage of the vandalism, he decided to help restore not just the library, but the family's hope.

"I saw the news that it got vandalized and it kind of broke my heart, and I was like someone needs to do something about this," Jackson said.

Jackson said painting Israel's portrait was about more than creating art. He wanted every child who stops by the library to know whose legacy they are celebrating.

"I'm so glad that I actually got to put him up on one so he's honored in the way that he should be," Jackson said.

In addition to repainting the original library, Jackson also built 2 new mini pop-up libraries. Parker hopes to find permanent homes for the 2 new boxes — one in Virginia Beach and one in Suffolk.

For Parker, Saturday was proof that years after Israel's passing, his son's story continues to bring people together.

"I will never forget this day. I will never forget what the community did for me," Parker said.

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