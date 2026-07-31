Norfolk police seek public's help in ID'ing Ocean View sexual assault suspect

NORFOLK, Va. — Photos were released on Friday of a man who Norfolk police say is a suspect in an Ocean View sexual assault case.

Norfolk police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. He is described as a Hispanic male, around 50 years old, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighing about 180 pounds. Police say he has a scruffy beard and missing teeth.

Norfolk Police Department

The sexual assault was reported to have taken place at an Ocean View beach on July 28 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Police say the victim was able to get away from the suspect and get help.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Special Crime Detectives at 757-664-7033 or submit an anonymous tip to Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

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