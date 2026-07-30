Three injured in East Evans Street house fire: NFR

NORFOLK, Va. — Three people were injured in a house fire on East Evans Street on Thursday afternoon, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue.

Around 4:47 p.m., firefighters arrived at the 300 block of East Evans Street on the report of a structure fire, and a person trapped inside. They found a two-story home on fire and entered through the vents to find and rescue the woman, NFR said.

After on-scene care, the woman was taken to Norfolk General Hospital with severe injuries. A firefighter was injured and taken to a hospital for care; another person was injured but refused care. A nearby home was damaged on the outside, according to NFR.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Click