Ice cream machine broke? Norfolk's McDonald's have 7th worst odds of working, study finds

NORFOLK, Va. — The city of Norfolk has some of the lowest odds in the nation of finding a working McDonald’s ice cream machine, according to a study by The Action Network.

For their study, the Action Network looked at community trackers reporting the status of ice cream machines from 2020 to 2026. 14 McDonald's locations in Norfolk were reviewed and ice cream machines were reported to be broken 36% of the time.

Cleveland, Tennessee ranked the highest on The Action Network's "Where the machine lets you down most" study. This report found that McDonald's ice cream machines in Ashland, Kentucky were the most reliable.

Norfolk wasn’t the only Hampton Roads city on the list. Newport News and Hampton also ranked in the top 15, coming in at 11 and 12, respectively, according to The Action Network's study.

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