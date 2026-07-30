Rebuilt Little Free Library honoring 12 year old boy who died in 2017 to be unveiled in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A Little Free Library created to honor a 12-year-old boy killed in 2017 will be rebuilt and unveiled in Norfolk this weekend after the original memorial was destroyed by vandals earlier this year.

Deshawn Parker created the Little Free Library in memory of his son, Israel Parker, who was struck and killed by a driver in Suffolk in 2017. The memorial was intended to encourage literacy while keeping Israel’s legacy alive in the community.

When the library was vandalized and destroyed several months ago, Parker described the loss as another heartbreaking setback.

“It’s been stressful because we have been trying to get the community engaged, trying to get somebody to repair it, see if we can get an artist to paint it,” Parker said.

But Parker said the community’s response after the vandalism reminded him that his son’s memory continues to resonate with others.

“The community, they have really came through and let me know that Israel is not forgotten. We got your back,” he said.

Parker said community support made it possible to rebuild the memorial. On Saturday, Aug. 1, organizers will unveil the new Little Free Library along with two additional Little Free Libraries. Families attending the event will also receive free books and other giveaways for children as part of the effort to continue promoting literacy in Israel’s name.

Parker has not yet seen the rebuilt library and plans to wait until the public unveiling.

“It’ll be the first day that I’m going to see it,” Parker said. “I want to be surprised like everyone else.”

He hopes the project continues to grow beyond Norfolk, with plans to bring additional Little Free Libraries to other Hampton Roads communities.

“We’re revealing all three of them. Hopefully we can get another pop-up library in the City of Virginia Beach, maybe by Mount Trashmore, or the City of Suffolk where he passed away,” Parker said.

For Parker, each new library represents another opportunity to ensure his son’s story continues inspiring children for years to come.

“WTKR News 3 is keeping my son’s name alive. You are keeping his legacy alive,” Parker said.

The unveiling will take place Saturday at 9 a.m. at the corner of Virginia Beach Boulevard and Park Avenue in Norfolk. Organizers say the event is open to the public.

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