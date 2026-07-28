New report suggests more job seekers are struggling to find employment

NORFOLK, Va. — Millions of Americans say finding a job feels harder than ever. According to LinkedIn, hiring is down compared to this time last year and is also below pre-pandemic levels.

Career experts say one major mistake job seekers are making is "mass applying." Meaning some job seekers are sending applications everywhere, sometimes all at once, without tailoring them to the actual role.

Recruiting experts say they are paying more attention not only to résumés, but also to LinkedIn profiles — specifically the experience section. They are wanting applicants to explaining skills, accomplishments, and impact, rather than just listing job titles.

Jasmine Escalera, a career expert with Zety, said the scale of the challenge is real.

"Job seekers are saying they are applying to hundreds of jobs, and it's taking them months — or sometimes even up to a year — to get hired."

With AI now playing a role in the hiring process, experts say today's job search is a mix of technology and relationships. So using AI and LinkedIn can help you get noticed, but remembering to still relying on real people and connections can also help in getting hired.

Escalera said those connections are the foundation of any successful search.

"The most essential thing to any job search and career longevity is connections."

Here are a few career fairs happening in the Hampton Roads area:



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