Norfolk Int'l Airport eyes development of 50 acres of newly available land near its grounds

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk International Airport is turning its attention beyond its runways and terminals, launching a push to develop dozens of acres of land surrounding the airport that only recently became available for construction.

The airport bordering Norfolk and Virginia Beach hosted a workshop Wednesday for prospective developers, outlining plans for four development zones on the Norfolk side of the property — totaling about 50 acres.

Airport CEO Mark Perryman said the effort is designed to benefit more than just the airport.

"But also supports the community as a whole," he said of the plans.

The land became available after the airport closed its historic secondary runway — Runway 14/32 — last year, lifting building restrictions on property at both ends of the former runway. Earlier this year, Perryman described the effort as still in the visionary stage, with the airport working alongside local government.

"We're working with the city of Norfolk and the city of Virginia Beach," Perryman said in January.

Norfolk International Airport These renderings show what the kinds of developments Norfolk International Airport is proposing for nearly 50 acres of vacant land around the airport.

Since then, the airport has nailed down four proposed development zones in Norfolk:

Zone 1 sits just outside the airport's main entrance on both sides of Norview Avenue and is being considered for commercial development, housing and a possible hotel.

sits just outside the airport's main entrance on both sides of Norview Avenue and is being considered for commercial development, housing and a possible hotel. Zone 2 is located just inside the airport's entrance, where a large pile of sand currently sits. A reconfiguration of Robin Hood Road opened up 15 acres along Lake Whitehurst that the airport now wants to use for its planned on-site hotel and conference center.

is located just inside the airport's entrance, where a large pile of sand currently sits. A reconfiguration of Robin Hood Road opened up 15 acres along Lake Whitehurst that the airport now wants to use for its planned on-site hotel and conference center. Zone 3 is on Robin Hood Road near the observation area and could house a gas station.

is on Robin Hood Road near the observation area and could house a gas station. Zone 4 sits at the intersection of Robin Hood Road and Military Highway, with a vision for commercial, possible industrial and green space.

Perryman acknowledged the airport is not in the business of real estate development and said Wednesday's workshop was partly about getting outside perspective.

Anthony Sabella/WTKR This pile of sand near Norfolk International Airport's entrance sits on 15 acres of vacant land. The airport is eyeing it for a revised plan to build a hotel and conference center on airport property.

"Are we thinking properly? We're not off-air land developers. We're inviting the industry in to give us their opinion as well," Perryman said.

Norfolk City Councilman John "JP" Paige, who represents the area, spoke at the workshop in support of the plans. Paige said vacant land in the city is rare and that development could generate additional tax revenue — but he emphasized that residents must have a voice in the process.

"We need to include the people that live in our city in the decisions that we make and I think, just because [the airport is] doing business that way, they'll be successful," Paige said.

Perryman said the airport plans to request development proposals before the end of the year, and that in some areas, construction could begin within months after that. He added that the airport is also continuing to explore development on the Virginia Beach end of the former runway.

"We'll have probably another follow-up session about the Burton Station land with the city of Virginia Beach yet this year," Perryman said.

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