Red Cross declares second national blood shortage

NORFOLK, Va. — The American Red Cross has declared another national blood shortage emergency. The second time in history it has done so.

The Red Cross supplies 40% of the nation's blood supply.

Earlier this summer, thousands responded to the first call to action to increase donations. However, the Red Cross says donations are not keeping up with hospital demand, and the supply has now fallen to a four-year summer low.

With all blood types needed, the Red Cross says it is in dire need of Type O blood. The organization has been limiting distribution of Type O blood to hospitals, with Type O positive blood now at a one-day supply.

"We often see blood shortages, meaning that we see our inventory dip down to a concerning level, and we often talk about, we're trying to avoid a crisis, we're trying to avoid a crisis. Well now we are in a crisis, and we are asking, asking donors to help us get out of this crisis, and the best way to do that is to really not only donate blood, but bring a friend with you," said Dan Dowling, Red Cross Representative.

Dowling said the tight margins could have real consequences for patients.

"When the margins get that narrow, you might see things like elective surgeries postponed or something, things like that, uh, to make sure that the critical need for blood is, is there for the patients that need it."

For those who donate, the Red Cross is offering incentives:



If you donate by July 31st, you'll receive a movie ticket of up to $15

If you donate in the month of August, you'll receive a $20 Amazon gift card

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