Hundreds gather to honor former Norfolk City Councilman Paul Riddick at funeral

NORFOLK, Va. — Hundreds of people packed Calvary Revival Church on Saturday to honor former Norfolk City Councilman and Vice Mayor Paul Riddick, who died on July 15 at age 78.

In addition to serving on Norfolk City Council, Riddick served as president of the Norfolk Branch of the NAACP and operated Riddick Funeral Service, a family business he took great pride in running.

Norfolk City Councilman John "JP" Paige said Riddick was a champion for civil rights in Hampton Roads.

"He has dedicated and committed his life to the advancement of people that look like us," Paige said.

Watch previous coverage: Norfolk mourns former City Councilman Paul Riddick, a champion for the community he served

Norfolk mourns former City Councilman Paul Riddick, a champion for the community he served

Paige succeeded Riddick on council and described him as a father figure.

"Missing him, a great deal. Won't get those calls in the morning, or the those texts, or words of encouragement," Paige said.

Those close to Riddick remembered him not only for his public service, but for his devotion to family.

"He remained positive and committed to making a better life for his family and his community. All of his grandchildren are going to miss Paul tremendously. His daily texts, a good phone call, or just sitting on the porch on Washington Avenue," members of the Riddick family said.

Mourners who spoke at the service echoed the same sentiment — that Riddick left a lasting legacy in Hampton Roads and beyond.

"He left us not without hope and that's who Mr. Riddick was," Paige said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Click