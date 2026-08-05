Police officer, driver injured after three-vehicle crash: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — A police officer and a driver were left injured after a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday, according to Norfolk police.

A Norfolk police vehicle was struck in the 200 Block of East Little Creek Road while responding to a call for service. According to Norfolk police, a vehicle exiting I-64 West onto East Little Creek Road hit the police vehicle. The same vehicle then collided with another citizen's car.

Norfolk police say the officer and the driver of the vehicle that started the crash were taken to the hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the second vehicle hit did not report any injuries.

This incident remains under investigation, according to Norfolk police.

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