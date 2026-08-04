NORFOLK, Va. — A driver was seen being rescued from a partially submerged SUV as heavy flooding hit Norfolk on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flash flood warning to include parts of Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Suffolk. The NWS describes the incoming weather as "dangerous and life-threatening." Everyone is urged to avoid travel unless evacuating due to flooding or under an official evacuation order.

Watch: Driver seen rescued from submerged SUV amid heavy flooding in Norfolk

Driver seen rescued from submerged SUV amid heavy flooding in Norfolk

In video taken by News 3, an SUV stuck in flooded waters was spotted beneath an underpass on Colley Avenue around 4 p.m. Multiple bystanders, including someone in a military uniform, were seen helping pull the driver out from the submerged vehicle.

The flash flood warning will be in effect until 6 p.m.

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