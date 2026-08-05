Historic downpour sends flood-damaged cars to Norfolk repair shops

NORFOLK, Va. — Heavy rain moved in just as many drivers were heading home Tuesday, leaving some stranded and forcing others to pull over.

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"I didn't step into it, but it was up over the door," one driver said.

Another driver described the conditions on the road.

"The waves were like tidal waves, I was just hoping that it might float my car back a little so it would get over to the side of the road," the driver said.

AAA Tidewater Virginia says crews responded to 782 tow calls Tuesday — nearly 100 more than they see on a typical Tuesday.

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Many of those cars ended up at repair shops like Speedy Auto Service in Ghent. So far, shop manager Jim Sills says 7 flood-damaged vehicles have already been towed in, with more drivers still calling.

"If it's a vapor logged motor you're looking at anywhere between 6 and 10 grand," Sills said.

For mechanics, the waterline tells the story. A red Mazda was towed to the shop with standing water still inside the back seat — a reminder that driving through flooded roads can quickly become an expensive mistake.

Sills says letting off the gas can force water into the engine, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

"If you see water and you don't know how deep it is avoid it. But if you get stuck in it don't let your foot off the gas pedal, your exhaust pipe acts as a straw when you let off the gas pedal it sucks all that into your engine," Sills said.

Sills also offered this advice for navigating flooded streets.

"If you can't tell how deep it is find another route just like last night when I went home, I had to find another way home I couldn't get down," Sills said.

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