Malbon Brothers BBQ speaks with News 3 on decision to close after decades in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The iconic pink pigs outside Malbon Brothers Corner Mart and BBQ soon will be gone as the longtime Virginia Beach business prepares to close at the end of the summer.

The kitchen stayed busy this week at the corner of General Booth Boulevard and Culver Lane as customers waited for their orders after hearing the beloved spot would be closing.

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“I mean, it’s a household name in Tidewater,” co-owner Mark Malbon said.

Malbon Brothers BBQ has operated at the gas station location since 1995, though brothers Mark and Mike Malbon have been in the barbecue business much longer.

The brothers grew up on one of the largest hog farms on the East Coast, land that is now part of the Ocean Lakes area of Virginia Beach.

“We lived a quarter-mile away from here,” Mike Malbon said. “The house we were born and raised in is still sitting there.”

Beyond serving barbecue, the restaurant became a landmark for many families because of its colorful murals and outdoor seating area near the Oceanfront.

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“We tried to make it a fun place for families to enjoy barbecue,” Mark said.

The convenience store will become a 7-Eleven, while the car wash property will be taken over by Autobell Car Wash.

The brothers said they are ready to retire and believe locally owned businesses are becoming harder to maintain.

“I think when we built in 1995, there were maybe only three gas stations in this corridor,” Mark said. “Now there are 10 or 11.”

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The Malbons said they have tried to give back to the community throughout the years.

“One time we gave away $10,000 worth of gas,” Mark said. “For three or four years, we gave away 200 turkeys to people in need.”

Even as the business prepares to close, the brothers said discussions are underway about possibly continuing the Malbon brand in some form.

“You know, we’re in discussions about keeping our brand going in some type of way,” Mark said.

Customers have until the end of August to visit the restaurant before it closes.

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