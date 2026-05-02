Virginia Beach garden center shares its top tips for spring planting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Spring is in the air and planting season is in full swing.

McDonald Garden Center in Virginia Beach, is seeing a rush of customers as many residents start their own gardens.

Experts say this is the best time of year to shop for plants, with extra deals and sales available for those looking to work their green thumb.

"We have lots and lots of people coming out planting for spring. We have all kinds of plants in stock right now. This is the best time of year to get shopping because we have some of the best selection in annuals, perennials, trees and shrubs, house plants, all the above," said Carly Melvin who works with McDonald Garden Center.

Those kinds of plants are also great for hanging baskets and summer planters.

With Mother's Day right around the corner, McDonald Garden Center is also hosting special Mother's Day events from May 4 through May 10, where shoppers can find something extra special and uniquely designed.

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