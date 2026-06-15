Virginia Beach, York-Poquoson among localities tackling electric dirt bike issues

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 15-year-old is facing multiple charges after Virginia Beach police say the teen led officers on a pursuit while riding an electric dirt bike in the Sandbridge area.

According to Virginia Beach police, the incident happened on June 6 near Flanagan’s Lane in the Ashville Park neighborhood.

Neighbors who live along the road told WTKR they have ongoing concerns about young riders speeding through the area on electric dirt bikes.

VBPD

Police said an officer attempted to stop the rider, but the teen fled, passing additional marked police vehicles during the pursuit.

Authorities said a police helicopter unit was used to track the rider from the air before the teen abandoned the bike and was taken into custody.

The teen is facing 13 charges, including reckless driving and eluding police.

Virginia Beach is not the only Hampton Roads locality dealing with concerns surrounding electric dirt bikes.

York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office

Last week, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office shared a video on social media highlighting issues deputies have encountered involving the vehicles.

“These bikes are capable of high speeds but provide little protection in the event of a crash with a passenger vehicle,” Sheriff Ron Montgomery said in a video posted to Facebook. “The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office has received numerous complaints, including reckless riding, juveniles weaving through traffic, ignoring traffic signals, doing wheelies, and operating on highways and heavily traveled roadways.”

The sheriff’s office said the main difference between electric bicycles and electric dirt bikes comes down to pedals and where the vehicles can legally operate.

York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office

Officials said electric dirt bikes are not street legal under Virginia law unless they meet requirements that include registration, insurance, lighting, mirrors, turn signals, and other equipment required for roadway use.

Authorities also said operators must have a valid driver’s license.

Sheriff Montgomery is encouraging parents to speak with their children about the dangers of riding vehicles on public roads.

“Let’s work together to educate our young adults on the safe and lawful operation of these bikes,” Montgomery said.

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