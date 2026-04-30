Businesses hope summer events draw crowds to Oceanfront after curfew

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With the all-ages curfew lifted at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront and a 7 p.m. curfew for minors over, businesses say they are hopeful they can capitalize on upcoming summer events.

“Bring on summer,” said Rachel Cook, manager of Jungle Golf on 23rd Street.

Cook said business was strong over the weekend following the lifting of the curfew and during the Stars, Stripes and Spurs event.

“We were busy this weekend. We did get visitors for the USO Experience, and Saturday and Sunday were both pretty busy,” Cook said.

City officials reported strong turnout for the event, with the rodeo selling out both days. More than 1,000 people attended each concert, and roughly 2,500 people visited the USO Experience.

John Hood

More events are scheduled in the coming weeks, including the Virginia Beach 10 Miler, Jackalope Fest, Point Break Festival and the North American Sand Soccer Championships. Each event is expected to draw more than 10,000 people to the Oceanfront.

While the all-ages curfew has ended, some business owners say they remain concerned about lingering effects.

“It was two days a week and a half ago, and it’s over, but some people think it’s still on,” said George Kotarides of Dough Boy’s. “I talked to somebody today who lives in the area who asked me if there was still a curfew down here.”

John Hood

Kotarides said business still felt slow over the weekend. As one of the first summer events — the Virginia Beach 10 Miler — approaches, he said businesses are working together to attract visitors with special promotions.

“On May 9, we’re doing an ‘Own the Beach’ campaign to follow up on the ‘Take Back Our Beach’ campaign,” Kotarides said. “A bunch of businesses and parking lots will be offering $10 deals for all-day parking.”

City leaders are expected to hold their next meeting on summer events July 30, where more details are anticipated about the upcoming Super Girl Festival scheduled for Labor Day weekend.

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