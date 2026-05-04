Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

Two adults, two dogs, one child displaced after Lotus Creek house fire: VBFD

1000026178.jpg
Virginia Beach Fire Department
1000026178.jpg
1000026179.jpg
Posted

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three people and two dogs were displaced after a house fire on Monday, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Around 10:13 a.m., crews were dispatched to respond to a house fire in the 2500 Block of Lotus Creek Drive. Fire and smoke were seen coming from the back of the home. The fire was marked under control at 10:53 a.m., according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department reported that no one was injured by the fire. Two adults, one child and three dogs were displaced.

The cause and origin of this fire remain under investigation, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.

True Crime 757 Podcast