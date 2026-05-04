Two adults, two dogs, one child displaced after Lotus Creek house fire: VBFD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three people and two dogs were displaced after a house fire on Monday, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Around 10:13 a.m., crews were dispatched to respond to a house fire in the 2500 Block of Lotus Creek Drive. Fire and smoke were seen coming from the back of the home. The fire was marked under control at 10:53 a.m., according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department reported that no one was injured by the fire. Two adults, one child and three dogs were displaced.

The cause and origin of this fire remain under investigation, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

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