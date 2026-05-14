Historic VB church celebrates 235 years while looking toward the future

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Nimmo United Methodist Church is marking its 235th anniversary this weekend while continuing efforts to preserve its historic building in Virginia Beach.

The church, located on Princess Anne Road, was first built in 1791 and has remained in the same original structure ever since.

Mary Lou Bailey, whose family has attended the church for four generations, said the church has always been more than just a building.

“This is a family,” Bailey said. “This really is a sense of belonging. It’s a community here.”

John Hood

Debbie Gunia, who has attended the church for 40 years, has become somewhat of a historian for the congregation. She pointed out several original features of the building, including doors dating back to 1840.

Gunia said the church also played a role during the Civil War, when Union troops occupied the building.

“They didn’t leave it in very good shape when they left,” Gunia said. “They weren’t very thoughtful, although I’ve heard they carved their initials into some of these pillars.”

Over the years, the church building has been moved off its original foundation, and several additions have been made to the property.

John Hood

Earlier this year, the church requested to be removed from its historic district because of the high cost of repairing the building to historic standards. Church leaders said that the request has since been deferred, and plans are underway to continue preserving the church.

“Oh, there’s more than hope,” Bailey said. “It will happen. We will get it repaired. It will be done.”

As part of this weekend’s celebration, the church is putting together a time capsule that will be opened in 50 years.

The anniversary celebration will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to the public for tours.

The celebration includes food trucks, games, a puppet show, and door prizes.

Contact John Hood Do you have a news tip or story idea for News 3's Virginia Beach Neighborhood News Reporter John Hood? Let him know Name Email Phone Share your tip/idea Captcha Submit

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.