Virginia Beach allocates $1M to boost Oceanfront tourism after recent violence

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Following recent violence at the Oceanfront and the implementation of a temporary curfew, the city is now allocating $1 million from its Tourism Advertising Program (TAP) reserve fund to launch a marketing campaign aimed at boosting tourism.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, officials approved the use of reserve funds to create a surge marketing campaign designed to address potential perception issues about safety at the Oceanfront and increase visitation.

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“In recent weeks, we’ve had several acts of violence in the resort area,” said Amanda Jarratt, deputy city manager. “The Convention and Visitors Bureau has developed a marketing and public relations strategy to counter negative headlines and reassure those planning vacations that the city is safe.”

The Tourism Advertising Program fund is supported by hotel and restaurant taxes and is used to promote the city. The new campaign is expected to stimulate visitation to Virginia Beach over the next six months.

This comes as local businesses are preparing for a busy stretch of events.

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“The beach is open, and we have so many things happening this weekend,” said George Alcaraz of Resort Management.

Alcaraz and his team are getting ready for several upcoming events, including the Virginia Beach 10 Miler, the 12th annual Ultimate Frisbee Championship, and the new “Bands in the Sand” concert series at the Fishing Pier.

“We’re trying to create something for locals to come out on a Thursday night — ride their bikes, drive their golf carts, and spend time here,” Alcaraz said.

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He added that some businesses are still struggling as the summer season approaches, but hopes the combination of events and increased advertising will help improve turnout.

“With Mother’s Day weekend coming up, I expect quite a few people to be down here at the Oceanfront,” he said.

Businesses are also promoting a special event this Saturday, when participating Oceanfront businesses will offer $10 deals on items ranging from parking to restaurant specials in an effort to attract more visitors.

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