Virginia Beach lifeguards ready for Memorial Day weekend crowds

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As the summer season begins Memorial Day weekend, the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service says its lifeguards are prepared for another safe summer along the oceanfront.

“The best thing about Memorial Day weekend and putting more lifeguards on the beach is there are more lifeguards for you to put your family in front of,” said Tom Gill with the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service. “Put your family in front of a staffed lifeguard stand for the safest possible experience you can have on the beach.”

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Gill said the service will have 50 staff members stationed along the beaches from Croatan to the Resort Area and the North End throughout the holiday weekend, watching both swimmers and water conditions.

Additional stands will be added as crews prepare for the summer tourism season.

Families visiting the beach said staffed lifeguard stands are one of the first things they look for before spending the day near the water.

“As far as staying safe in the water with the little one, he’s 2 years old, so we always have eyes and hands on him when we get close to the water,” said Alexandra Jacobs, who was visiting Virginia Beach. “He definitely wears a floatie.”

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Gill said visitors may notice lifeguard stands are positioned closer to the boardwalk this summer because the beach is narrower than usual following delays in the beach replenishment project.

“The size of the beach, really between here and 24th Street, is much smaller than we anticipated it being,” Gill said. “At the end of the day, it limits the amount of people you can put on the beach at one time.”

Despite the reduced space, Gill said lifeguards are prepared for the busy season.

“We stay in zones on the big days so everyone has a place to be and a quick reaction to anything our guards need off the lifeguard stands,” Gill said. “For any calls via 911, we’re available for it all.”

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