New policy aims to limit Chromebook use for younger students in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach school leaders are moving closer to limiting Chromebook use for younger students.

Two months ago, News 3 first reported how some school leaders in Virginia Beach were considering dialing back Chromebook use for younger students.

Now a policy has been drafted that could go into effect next school year.

Virginia Beach School Board Chair Kathleen Brown provided an update on the proposed changes.

“The policy review committee has been meeting and discussing Chromebooks, and this is the policy they have set forth and recommended for approval,” Brown said.

Brown says the proposed policy could impact students in prekindergarten through second grade. It comes after the School Board sought feedback from families about Chromebook use.

John Hood

“We did get parent feedback from the survey, and even with how leading that survey was, many parents recognized they would prefer a classroom environment with as little Chromebook use as possible,” Brown said.

“Any time students are on a Chromebook, that is replacing something else that could be more valuable," Diana Loveless, a parent, said. "They’re not reading a book, they’re not doing hands-on creative and imaginative play, and they’re not interacting with each other. What are they losing? It’s something really foundational during those early learning years.”

John Hood

Under the proposed revision, beginning next school year, Chromebooks or similar devices would not be used in classrooms for pre-K or first-grade students, with some exceptions.

Those exceptions include while in the library, students with a Section 504 plan, an Individualized Educational Plan, or other adaptive learning needs.

Second-grade students would continue using one-to-one Chromebooks, but would not be allowed to take them home unless schools are closed because of the weather or an emergency.

Students in grades 3-5 will maintain one-to-one Chromebooks as well, but will be able to take the device home.

The proposal also requires an annual presentation to the School Board on student screen time.

“The policy review committee was trying to find a compromise common ground where most people can agree and be satisfied with the policy moving forward,” Brown said. “I also think the data presentation piece is very important because it means we can continue monitoring it on an annual basis.”

The policy will be presented to the School Board at the end of the month, and a vote could happen in June. If approved, the policy would take effect at the start of the next school year.

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